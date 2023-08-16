Police share images of truck that left crash killing 88-year-old

Police are still searching for a truck that left the scene of a crash that killed an 88-year-old woman in northwest Baltimore on Monday. Barbara Logan was killed in the crash. Her brother and neighbors said she was full of life and very independent. "She was more like a friend than a sister. She was very loving, very kind," George Joyce said. He pleaded that the driver involved in the deadly crash turns himself in. "She would have been 89 in November. She was full of life and able to drive to get to where she wanted to go."

View comments