Police share images of two more suspects in Times Square NYPD assault

Police on Wednesday released images of two more men they believe were involved in the recent caught-on-camera attack on a pair of NYPD officers in Times Square.

The two men, one wearing an orange coat and the other a black coat, were caught on surveillance camera during the Jan. 27 melee.

Officers responded to a migrant shelter on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. tried to subdue a disorderly group moments before the brawl broke out.

As they worked to put 24-year-old Yohenry Brito under arrest, he resisted, swinging his arms and bringing the cops to the ground, according to prosecutors.

Once the cops were on the ground, men crowding around the chaos swarmed the officers as they hit and kicked them while they were down.

Police believe there are at least eight suspects involved in the attack. Cops arrested Yorman Reveron, 24, Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, and Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, at the scene. A fifth suspect, Jhoan Boada, 22, was apprehended two days later.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Yohenry Brito, on sealed felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday. He was the only person involved to be held on bail — a move that ignited political controversy as the city struggles through the migrant crisis.

Police on Tuesday identified Carlos Durante, 19, as one of the men caught on surveillance video during the assaults. Cops are working with the Manhattan DA’s office to determine if he took an active role in the incident, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

The officers suffered scratches and bruises in the attack carried out by migrants outside the shelter — men NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell decried as “cowards.”

“They should be sitting on Rikers, being indicted this week and taken off our streets,” Chell previously said. “You want to know why our cops are getting assaulted? There’s no consequences. We must change this. End of story.”

Cops asked anyone with information on the two new suspects’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.