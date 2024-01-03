Police share photos, seek suspect in Ross Twp. assault and truck theft

Jan. 3—Ross Twp. Police are searching for a person who assaulted a customer Tuesday night outside a gas station and stole a truck, according to a press release.

The incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Marathon Gas Station, 3917 Wade Mill Road. The vehicle taken is a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Ohio license plate 391ZPY. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ross Twp. Police Department at 513- 863-2337.

Store security photos of the suspect were released Wednesday morning by the police department via social media.