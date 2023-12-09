Police share video of driver purposely hitting pedestrians

Detectives discovered surveillance and cell phone footage from a November incident where a vehicle purposely targeted and struck pedestrians in North Seattle. The victims have not been identified.

On Nov. 26 at 1:50 a.m., video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on N. 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North. Multiple people can be seen helping the victim before a car stops, carries the woman to the passenger seat and drives away, according to Seattle Police (SPD) Blotter.

The second assault happened in the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North, according to SPD. Officers are still determining exactly what happened, but they believe it was around the same time on Nov. 26. Detectives received cell phone video of the assault.

In the video, the suspects target a victim walking in the bus lane. The unsuspecting victim is struck from behind and flies over the hood of the car. The suspect vehicle did not stop in either incident. While injuries to the victims are currently unknown at this time, based on the speed of the impact, it is likely that the victims suffered serious injury, the SPD Blotter noted.

Detectives reviewed 911 call records, hospital admissions and canvassed the area for witnesses, according to the SPD Blotter, but have not been able to locate the victims. If anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

