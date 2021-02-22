Police say sharing tips is a key to staying safe

Feb. 22—A social media post made the rounds warning people about a suspicious man lurking, but apparently police weren't notified.

Shared on Facebook by locals, the post told of a man approaching someone's daughter at night asking her personal questions and if she would go to New York with him to become a model, posing in provocative outfits. He showed her a large amount of money at a business near the Hazle Twp./ Sugarloaf Twp. boundary line, the post states.

But no one called the police departments with jurisdiction there to look into it, according to officers at each department.

"Anytime someone does something that makes someone feel threatened, endangered or afraid, we should be notified because you don't know what somebody is capable of doing," said Trooper Anthony Petroski, public information officer for state police at Hazleton. If it happened to one person, it's probably happening to other people, he continued.

"We can't investigate something if we don't know what's going on."

Reluctance to report information sometimes happens because people don't want to get involved or don't want to offer their name to an investigation. But, information can be taken anonymously, Petroski said.

Sometimes people think they're bothering officers, or what they have to report is minor.

"No cop's going to yell at you because you called about that," Sugarloaf Twp. Police Chief Josh Winters said when presented with the post.

People pay for police coverage and 911 service, so why not use them, Winters asked.

"Why not. What's the reason not to?" Winters said.

Allow police the opportunity to know about a potential crime and suspicious activity, the chief said.

Instead, "Everyone is quick to post on social media," Winters said.

Anytime someone needs immediate response of police, fire or ambulance, they should call 911, according to Luzerne County 911. The situation described in the post qualifies as something needing immediate attention, according to a 911 official. Luzerne County 911 also has a text option for when people are unable to make a phone call.

While there's a variety of reasons why people don't report things, Acting Butler Twp. Police Chief Bill Feissner has an example of how something perceived as unimportant was just the opposite.

He remembers the day a 77-year-old woman's store on East Foothills Drive, off Route 309, was robbed. It was a Saturday, July 20, 2002, and police released everything they could to the newspaper, hoping someone would step forward.

"And, a lady called us and said 'I really don't know if I can help but I wanted to say what I saw,'" he recalled.

Right around the time of the robbery, the woman spotted a parked car at the intersection. Her information led officers to the get-away driver.

"So she called us with that tip thinking it was nothing and it actually led to a co-conspirator being arrested," Feissner said.

Intent

As for the post about a man allegedly approaching the girl, Petroski said it's always "hard to get in someone's head and know what their intentions are."

One of the warning posts mentions how scary the situation was in light of human trafficking — an issue that is set to be addressed during this year's police in-service training, Feissner said.

The geography of the Hazleton area, with its closeness to interstates and other major roads and its proximity to major cities, makes travel easy for everyone, including criminals. That was something highlighted by a 2008 internet predator investigation Feissner was part of. People were coming from out of the area to meet up with minors they met online. Those minors were actually undercover police officers.

There was a case of sex trafficking in the Poconos a few years ago, Winters said. A female from Tennessee was brought to that area and didn't even know what state she was in.

Despite the man's intent when he approached the girl locally, had officers known about it, they could have increased patrols there and tried to find out his intentions.

"Our presence is extremely important and that's why we're constantly patrolling," he said.

Part of where those patrols occur is based on the community telling police where the problems are.

There's no guarantee officers will witness illegal activity happening immediately after it's reported, Feissner said. The tip, though, is still valuable. If officers have a description of the person or vehicle, time, dates and locations of suspicious activity, it's vital to police intelligence and shared with other departments, Feissner said. People should hone in on anything that stands out about the person or vehicle, such as a scar, tattoo or a bumper sticker.

"We have an enhanced sense of what belongs and what doesn't as police officers," but police can't be everywhere, so for a civilian to see something and say something, is "outstanding," Feissner said.

While many calls for suspicious activity turn out to be nothing, Feissner said officers want to hear about them all. The car parked on the side of the road for a while may be something sinister, or just a driver waiting to meet someone. And, just because an arrest isn't immediate, don't think an officer disregarded the information. It may be the tip led them into something deeper that requires time to investigate.

Petroski said while he's not heard of a case similar to the one involving the man with the pictures in Greater Hazleton, there have been a lot of online crimes where people with ill intent ask for sensitive personal information or inappropriate pictures and videos. In those cases, teenagers who strike up a conversation with someone online may be pressured or threatened into it.

Before falling prey, call 911.

"Once you send that information you can never get it back," Petroski said.

Parents play an integral role in protecting their kids in the virtual and in-person worlds. They need to have open conversation about the internet and predators in general, Petroski said.

But, even adults have fallen prey to online predators. The Sweetheart Swindle involves a budding relationship that starts online. During conversation the swindler may say they need money after experiencing misfortune so the unsuspecting person sends it to them but never hears from the person again.

Meeting someone in person for the first time should always be done in a public place for the same reason: "You don't know who you're talking to," Petroski said. "You can't be so trusting."

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584