Police: Shark beaten over the head with a hammer at Indian Harbour Beach park

A shark was caught by two shore fishermen, hit over the head with a hammer, and dragged back into the surf Tuesday afternoon at Bicentennial Beach Park, Indian Harbour Beach police said.

Police have referred the shark incident to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which has launched an investigation and has jurisdiction on the matter.

"The Indian Harbour Beach Police Department would like to thank those who notified us of this incident so we could take appropriate action. We ask everyone to allow FWC to handle this matter and refrain from addressing anyone involved personally," police said in a Wednesday morning Facebook post.

An FWC media staffer will release more details on the shark incident soon, Shannon Knowles, deputy director of the agency's office of community relations, said Wednesday morning.

The shark incident was reported by an eyewitness shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Indian Harbour Beach Police Det. Jim Adams said.

Police responded to Bicentennial Beach Park, but the fishermen had already dragged the shark back into the ocean, Adams said. Officers called FWC, who advised them they will handle the investigation.

Indian Harbour Beach Police Chief David Butler said beach fishermen need to familiarize themselves with FWC regulations before casting a line into the surf.

