Police lights

A man is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday morning in Shelby, according to Shelby Police.

Sgt. Seth Treadway said officers responded to the intersection of Earl and Dover streets at 2:39 a.m. in reference to a man who had been shot.

“He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest,” Treadway said.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Travis Eugene Parks.

Treadway said through the investigation, they determined that the shooter was Ashley Terrese Parks, 39, with both men from Shelby. Treadway said the two are distant relatives and had a dispute over a personal matter.

He said Travis Parks is in critical condition in a Charlotte hospital.

Police have obtained warrants for Ashely Parks and are seeking information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information can call Det. Benson at 704-484-6845.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Police: Shelby man shot, in critical condition