MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A now former school bus driver for Shenandoah Schools has been arrested on allegations he drove his bus past another school bus with its stop arm extended.

Thomas E. Case, 69, was arrested on a warrant by Middletown police on Friday night. He had been charged Nov. 14, in Henry Circuit Court 3, with passing a school bus when arm signal is extended, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

According to a release by Middletown police, Chief Landon Dean was informed that Case was driving a school bus on Sept. 25 when he passed another bus, "with the stop arm extended and loading children" at 10th and Mill streets.

Police and Henry County Prosecutor Michael Mahoney's office reviewed video of the incident before the charge was filed.

Case, of Markleville, is no longer employed by the school system, according to the release.

"Since this incident, the Middletown Police Department has been completing extra patrols during school bus hours, following buses to help deter and observe for any violations," it added.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Case, who has been released from the Henry County jail in New Castle.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Shenandoah school bus driver arrested for passing violation