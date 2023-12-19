Police, sheriff’s department ramping up DWI enforcement efforts during the holidays

Tarrant County law enforcement officials are going after people who drink and drive this holiday season.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, District Attorney Phil Sorrels pointed out that there have been approximately 5,000 DWI arrests in Tarrant County this year.

“We are committed to keeping our community safe. There is no excuse for drinking and driving,” Sorrels said.

Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said 127 people have died in fatal crashes this year, and many of those involved intoxicated drivers.

“I want them to understand that we will be out there, and they will face penalties,” he said.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn commended the law enforcement agencies for working together to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers.

“These agencies are going to be paying overtime. They’re [officers] not going to be home with their families so everybody else can be,” Waybourn said.