UPDATE: Aggravated kidnapping ends peacefully at north San Angelo apartment complex

SAN ANGELO — An aggravated kidnapping ended peacefully Tuesday afternoon after multiple law enforcement agencies gathered outside a north side San Angelo apartment building.

"This really was a fast developing situation," said Nick Hanna, Tom Green County Sheriff.

Hanna said the sheriff's office responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon early Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in the area of US 87 North and Apache Lane.

Sheriff's deputies found one individual had been shot twice with a firearm.

"Through the investigation, it was learned that an aggravated kidnapping had happened. Some people were taken against their will at gunpoint," Hanna said.

Investigators identified Dwayne Andre Tatum Jr. (age 33) as a possible suspect and found Tatum at an apartment complex near 31st Street and Chadbourne.

Law enforcement officials gathered outside an apartment building on 31st Street and Chadbourne on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

"We tried to make contact with him," Hanna said. "We knew that he was armed. We had some information that this was public safety issue, so we set up a perimeter."

At around 1 p.m., an armored vehicle and SWAT Team could be seen outside the apartment complex. Law enforcement officials were observed by a reporter carrying rifles and holding shields.

Other members of law enforcement, including the San Angelo Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety, soon arrived outside the apartment complex. At about 2 p.m., there were two blocks of Chadbourne Street officials had blocked off.

Hanna said a hostage negotiator was able to convince Tatum to surrender peacefully.

At about 2:16 p.m., law enforcement officials appeared to be placing someone into a Tom Green County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

"We’re pleased that no one, including the suspect, was hurt, and no shots were fired," Hanna said, who noted Tatum would be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and with more charges pending an investigation.

"I anticipate we’ll have aggravated kidnapping charges to follow," Hanna said.

At about 3:31 p.m., Tatum was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. He remained in jail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday in lieu of $75,000 bond.

A second unnamed individual was taken into custody on felony warrants along with Tatum, according to Hanna.

Hanna said the gunshot victim was treated at Shannon Hospital and later released.

Officials said more information would be released Tuesday afternoon.

