Police: Sheriff's deputy taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision in Redding

Redding police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved a Shasta County Sheriff’s Office SUV on Thursday morning.

The deputy driving the SUV was taken to the hospital for observation, the Redding Police Department posted on Facebook. The news release did not identify the deputy nor the extent of the deputy’s injuries. There were no other injuries.

A Shasta County Sheriff's Office SUV was involved in a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Redding.

Investigators said the collision occurred just before 7 a.m. at Lake Boulevard just east of Hilltop Drive after a 2018 Ford pickup, driven by a 79-year-old man and going west on Lake made an abrupt left turn, crossing over the concrete center divide to enter a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff’s SUV, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was following behind the pickup.

A 56-year-old man driving a 2003 Ford pickup was going east on Lake, investigators said. He attempted to avoid colliding with the 2018 Ford pickup by making a sudden left turn, which caused the 2003 Ford to cross the concrete divide and after striking the rear of the 2018 Ford. The 2003 Ford pickup then went into the westbound lane where it hit the front of the sheriff’s SUV, investigators said.

The force of the collision caused the airbags to deploy in the sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision, police said.

