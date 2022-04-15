Police: Shirtless Florida man breaks into restaurant to steal cobbler, lava cake and ice cream

Police in Lake County said a shirtless Florida man broke into a closed restaurant and helped himself to some desserts.

Officers said John Caster broke into the Red Wing Restaurant in Groveland on Thursday and was caught on camera by the business owner.

The business owner told police that Caster entered the restaurant through a back porch screen.

Caster has a small dog and backpack with him and was caught on camera eating a cobbler dessert out of a pan, according to a report.

Officer said Caster left the scene on a bicycle before he was found and arrested by police.

Police said they searched Caster and found he had a stainless-steel pan with cobbler in it, a lava cake and a large tub of vanilla ice cream.

The items stolen from the restaurant are worth nearly $200, according to a report.

Officers said Caster has a criminal history and has been arrested for theft several times.

