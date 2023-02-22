Police: Shirtless man named Daniel Boone caught eating Zaxby’s chicken after breaking into 3 places

The Lake City Police Department reported a man named Daniel Boone was caught eating stolen Zaxby’s chicken after reportedly breaking into three businesses Wednesday morning.

All three businesses: Tire Mart, Zaxby’s, and Rountree Morre Ford, are located close to U.S. Highway 90 all reportedly broken into by Mr. Boone.

LCPD reported that at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers responded to Tire Mart in reference to a burglary.

The reporting employee advised someone had thrown a metal object through their window.

Video surveillance showed the suspect as a man, wearing only pants and no shirt.

The suspect reportedly entered the business through the broken window and proceeded to rummage through various items, including a company vehicle.

LCPD reported that while investigating the incident at Tire mart, officers reviewed a call of a burglary at Zaxby’s. The reporting employee stated when they arrived at the restaurant to open for the day, the north door was found open.

Officers entered the business and located the suspect in the kitchen eating Zaxby’s chicken. The suspect matched the description of the suspect at Tire Mart and was identified as Daniel Boone.

Officers also reportedly responded to the report of a burglary, which had already occurred, at Rountree Moore Ford. The reporting employee informed officers of several vehicles that had been searched through.

Upon questioning, Mr. Boone stated that he did break the window at Tire Mart and went inside the building. He also informed officers of entering inside Zaxby’s and the vehicles at Roundtree Moore.

Mr. Boone was arrested and charged with burglary, property damage, and trespassing.

