Police shoot armed man in Target store in Omaha

(Reuters) - An armed man, who reportedly opened fire inside a Target Corp store in Omaha, was fatally shot, the city's police department said on Tuesday.

The retailer said in a statement that shoppers and staff at its Omaha West store were safely evacuated and that it was partnering with the Omaha Police Department. It did not give further details.

"Responding officers shot the suspect who was armed with a rifle. Currently no victims located at Target or local hospitals," the Omaha Police Department said on Twitter.

Detectives and forensic technicians will be at the store into the night working this scene, it added.

Target and the Omaha Police Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment.

