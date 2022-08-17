Police shoot armed, non-complying suspect in Tulare. Sheriff’s office investigating

A suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by Tulare police Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said the incident started when officers responded to a man with a gun at 12:07 p.m. in the area of North I Street and Tulare Avenue after a person gave a description of the man.

Officers arrived and found the man near a homeless encampment. The officers approached the man, who was uncooperative and refused to comply with officers commands. Officers believed the man had a gun in his pocket.

Hinojosa said after numerous orders to comply, the man reached for the gun and two officers fired at him.

The man was struck and then taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The gun the suspect had in his possession was secured, Hinojosa said. Police are not releasing his identity.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare Police Department at 559-684-4290.