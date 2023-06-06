Police shoot ‘beloved’ pet after autocorrect sent them to wrong home, Texas cops say

A pet dog was shot and killed after police mistakenly responded to the wrong address, Texas cops said.

“The Waco Police Department is saddened by the unfortunate shooting resulting in the death of Finn, a beloved pet,” police wrote in a June 5 news release.

The “regretful” killing was the result of a technical error, police said.

Dispatchers received a report of a burglary on June 3 in which the caller screamed that her door had been kicked in.

After the call disconnected, dispatchers entered the caller’s address into their system, but it autocorrected to a separate address that was off by one letter.

Officers responded to the incorrect address and noticed the backdoor was ajar, corroborating what the caller had said.

Shortly after police announced their presence, several dogs walked toward the officers. One of them, a male named Finn, acted aggressively, lunging at an officer several times.

In response, the officer fired their weapon at Finn, striking him once.

Finn’s owner took him to a medical clinic, and he later died, police said. A police commander met the owner and family members there to express his sympathy.

Police said they are working with the manufacturer of their computer system to “ensure that steps are taken to prevent any similar occurrence.” Additionally, dispatchers will be instructed to double check addresses after inputting them in their system.

A GoFundMe was started so that Finn’s owners — who are “obviously devastated” — can hire a lawyer. “This once peaceful little home (is) in complete tragedy and disarray,” is says.

The original incident related to the burglary report was quickly handled, police said, adding that no one was arrested.

Waco is about 95 miles south of Dallas.

