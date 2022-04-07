Police shoot carjacking suspect in NE ABQ

Apr. 7—Officers shot a suspect fleeing an alleged carjacking Wednesday evening in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, did not say if the person was killed or injured.

He said police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Academy and Burlison NE after a person reported being carjacked at gunpoint. DeAguero said police found the vehicle near Bear Canyon Arroyo and the suspect ran away on foot.

He said the person ignored officers' commands during a foot chase and "shots were fired" near Spain and Eubank.

DeAguero gave no other details.