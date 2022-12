Police shot and critically wounded a man in Queens Thursday, according to the NYPD.

The chaos unfolded near Beach Channel Drive and W. 56th St. in Edgemere around 8:05 p.m., police said.

Responding officers shot the man, though it was not immediately clear what lead to the gunfire.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.