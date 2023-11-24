Police shoot driver in Fayetteville traffic stop. SBI is investigating his death.

A man was shot and killed Thanksgiving evening when he got into a fight with Fayetteville police during a traffic stop, police reported.

The man, whose name is being withheld until his family can be notified, was driving his car around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Murchison Road when police pulled him over, according to a news release.

The release did not say why police initiated the traffic stop, but during the stop, the officers and the driver got into a fight, it said. An officer fired his weapon during the fight, killing the driver.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate. Fayetteville police will release more information as it is available, the release said.

The story will be updated.