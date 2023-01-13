Police shoot driver after multi-county car chase that ends in Central Ky., police say

An individual was shot by police Thursday afternoon after leading officers on a multi-county pursuit and firing at police, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase began on I-64 in Woodford County when state police troopers attempted to pull a vehicle over, but the driver fled. State police said the pursuit went through Franklin County, Shelby County and back into Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit on I-64.

At the end of the chase, state police troopers and a Shelby County sheriff’s deputy shot the driver, according to state police. The individual was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The severity of the driver’s injuries is unknown. The driver also shot at officers during the pursuit, according to state police. State police did not mention any injuries to law enforcement.

The driver’s identity was unknown as of Friday morning.

While police investigated the scene, the eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down, according to state police. The road reopened before 8 p.m., according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

State police’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, which is common when officers in Kentucky shoot an individual.