Police shoot homicide suspect after shots fired

Jan. 21—Norman police on Thursday evening shot a suspect believed to have earlier shot two people — one of whom later died — when they fired at officers conducting a stop.

According to a news release, police stopped the suspect, who was not further identified Thursday night, after responding to a reported shooting in the 300 block of E. Comanche Street just after 6 p.m. Police in the release say the suspect fired at the officers, who then returned fire.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital Thursday night to receive treatment.

One of the people reportedly shot in the initial report died. Another was taken to a hospital where they were being treated for their wounds Thursday night.

NPD has placed the officers identified in the shooting on administrative assignment pending the outcome of an investigation, the release states. They were not identified Thursday.

Police on Thursday night were not looking for additional people or vehicles in the shooting or homicide, the release states.

Police blocked off all of Comanche Street between south Crawford and Porter avenues, including the parallel alleyway Comanche and Main streets, following the shooting.