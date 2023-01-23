Police shoot, injure man who was firing gun inside of home as wife hid

Jan. 23—A Frederick police officer shot a man early Monday morning after responding to a report that the man was firing a gun inside a house in a north Frederick neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 12:34 a.m. officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road and set up a perimeter, according to a press release. Police said they saw a man through the window holding a gun, according to a press release.

Police said they obtained additional information indicating the man's wife was hiding in a closet during the incident.

Shortly after, police said, the man again began firing his weapon and officers immediately entered the residence, with one officer discharging his weapon and striking the man.

Officers immediately began rendering aid to the man and also called for EMS, police said.

The man was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not considered to be life threatening as of late Monday morning.

No bystanders were injured in the shooting, police said.

Maryland State Police are conducting an investigation into the officer's use of force, according to the Monday morning press release.

"Any time one of our officers uses deadly force, or potentially deadly force, we must do everything possible to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the incident," Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a written statement. "To that end, we have asked the Maryland State Police to take the lead in the investigation into this morning's shooting."

Police did not identify the man or officer involved in the shooting.