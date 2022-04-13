Police shoot, injure man at motel on East Central

Apr. 13—Police shot and critically injured an auto theft suspect late Tuesday night at a motel in Southeast Albuquerque, authorities say.

The shooting marked the fifth time Albuquerque police have shot at someone in the past 30 days.

Police Chief Harold Medina said at least one officer fired their gun during a confrontation, striking the man, sometime before 10:45 p.m. at the Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Medina said no firearm was found at the scene but "at this time it's still too early in the investigation to know exactly what occurred." He said the man had two warrants out for his arrest, including one for violating conditions of release.

Medina said patrol officers were near Pennsylvania and Central when they found a stolen vehicle. He said police tried to deploy a tracking device onto the vehicle and, after four attempts, were successful.

Medina said officers tracked the vehicle to the Motel 6 and tried to take a suspect into custody.

"During this time, shots were fired," he said. The man was struck by gunfire and brought to the hospital.