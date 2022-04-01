Police shoot, injure man after he stabs two officers

Two police officers were stabbed and a suspect was shot after the man attempted to set his neighbor’s door on fire at an Olympia apartment complex Thursday night.

Officers were first called to the 1300 block of Fern Street Southwest.

While Olympia police officers were attempting to arrest the man, he stabbed two of them.

One of the officers fired his gun and hit the man, police said.

Authorities said the suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Pierce County in critical condition.

An officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The other officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team was called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

1/3: Oly Pd officers have been involved in an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information is: While attempting to arrest a suspect for lighting his neighbor's door on fire, the suspect stabbed two officers. One officer fired his handgun at the suspect. — Olympia Police Dept. (@OlyPD) April 1, 2022

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP