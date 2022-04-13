Police shoot, injure person at motel on East Central

Apr. 13—Police shot and critically injured a person late Tuesday night at a motel in Southeast Albuquerque, authorities say.

The shooting marked the fifth time Albuquerque police have shot at someone in the past 30 days.

Police spokesman Daren DeAguero said the shooting happened sometime before 10:45 p.m. at the Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. He said the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DeAguero did not say what led to the incident, if the person was armed or give any other details.