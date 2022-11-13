Police shoot, injure person on West Side

Police shot someone on the West Side on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to Tom Ahern, a Chicago police spokesman.

Ahern did not say what prompted police to shoot the person, who was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and also placed under arrest along with four other people.

Ahern said two guns were confiscated and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is also on the scene.

