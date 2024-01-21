Police shoot, injure suspect after deadly stabbing in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a stabbing in north Austin turned into an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

Austin Police said the suspect, who was shot by officers, was in custody. Police said the relationship between the suspect and victims was currently unknown.

APD Interim Chief Robin Henderson shared details of the incident Sunday. Henderson said Austin 911 received a call for emergency medical services around 12:29 a.m. to a home on Uttimer Lane.

The caller said he was stabbed in the stomach and was bleeding. The caller also said a man was holding a knife with a woman victim inside the home.

At 12:33 a.m., the first APD officer was assigned to the call. At 12:36 a.m., three APD officers in marked units arrived at the scene. The officers gathered information from a group of people outside the home, including a person with stab wounds who pointed officers toward the door.

Henderson said officers heard screaming inside the home as they approached the door and forced entry through the front door.

At 12:37 a.m., officers entered the door and found a man suspect with a knife holding a woman with stab wounds.

“To protect the life of that victim, officers discharged their department-approved firearms, striking the male suspect,” Henderson said.

The first injured woman was taken out of the home. Officers also found three unharmed children in the home. They were safely taken outside.

A second woman with stab wounds was found on the floor of a bedroom. Henderson said officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died.

The two people who were stabbed are in stable condition at a local hospital, Henderson said.

Henderson said no officers were injured. Three officers discharged firearms and had four years, more than five years and eight months of service, respectively. They will be placed on administrative duty.

The incident was captured on body cameras, and the video will be released within 10 business days, per APD policy.

APD will conduct a criminal investigation by the APD special investigations unit with the Travis County District Attorney’s office and an administrative investigation by the APD Internal Affairs Unit with the Office of Police Oversight.

People with information can call the APD Special Investigations Unit at 512-974-6840 or the Capital Area Crimestoppers at 512-472-8477.

