Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, WCPO reported. Police say they found one person deceased in the road with a gunshot wound.

>> Motorcyclist dead after crash in Middletown

The suspect fled in a vehicle that was located by Fairfield Township Police Officers on Morris Road in Fairfield Township, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.

Multiple agencies responded to assist and the suspect was located by two Hamilton Police Officers in the 6400 block of Tara Brook Court in the Township just after 8 p.m., the Fairfield Twp. Police Department said.

When confronted, the suspect pulled out a handgun, prompting both officers to discharge their weapons, striking the suspect, according to police.

Officers on scene provided medical assistance and the suspect was transported to UC West Chester hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

BCI said there is an active and ongoing investigation, WCPO reported. Police said both officers are on administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.