Police shoot and kill a man who was allegedly wielding a pipe in Gaston County

A man was shot and killed by a Cherryville Police officer after he allegedly assaulted officers on Sunday afternoon.

A department press release said officers who were responding to a civil disturbance call near West 2nd Street confronted the man who was allegedly causing a disturbance while walking down the road.

The man fought the two officers, assaulting one of them several times before grabbing a pipe. An officer on the scene fired off a single shot, the release said.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital from the scene by Gaston Emergency Medical Services where he was pronounced dead.

The department said the suspect’s name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the incident, the release said, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative duties pending the completion of the investigation.

