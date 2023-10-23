Police shoot, kill man who APD says was threating his family and officers with a gun

Police shot and killed a man on Sunday in North Austin who officials said had taken his wife and child hostage and was threatening them with a gun.

Four Austin Police officers and a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene of an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Northgate Boulevard a little after 8 p.m. after being called out to reports of a domestic violence situation where an intoxicated man was threatening his wife and child with a gun, said Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson. While in transit, officers learned that the man had a gun in one hand and his wife in the other.

Within the next 30 minutes, officers were able to make contact with the man on his apartment balcony and began shouting verbal commands at him in both English and Spanish, Henderson said. The man then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, who in turn deployed a "less lethal" option and fired their guns at the man, Henderson said.

The suspect then retreated back inside and the officers called in SWAT to help, Henderson said. Worried for the child and woman's safety, the responding officers made the decision to go inside the apartment to rescue them, Henderson said.

Once they entered, Henderson said the man began shooting at the officers, who returned fire with guns and struck him. Officers began to give the man instructions so they could safely detain him, but Henderson said he reached for his gun, which is when the officers shot and killed him.

The woman and child were safely taken from the apartment and did not sustain any injuries during the incident, Henderson said.

Per the Austin Police Department's guidelines, all four of the responding officers have been placed on administrative duty. There will also be two investigations into the incident, one administrative by the Internal Affairs division with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight and another criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers with the Travis County District Attorney's office.

The entire incident was captured on the officer's body-worn cameras, which will be released to the public in 10 days.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin police shoot, kill man responding to domestic violence call