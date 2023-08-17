Police shoot and kill man attacking woman with knife in Mendota, sheriff’s office says

A man shot by Mendota police while attacking his girlfriend has died, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Police were called to a home on Marie near Ninth streets about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday after a woman called 911 saying a man was in her house and threatening her, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers arrived to the home and found the man on top of her attempting to stab her, according to the sheriff’s office. One officer fire his weapon, striking the man.

The man, who was about 30, was transported to an area hospital, but died in the ambulance on the way, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was in her 40s, the sheriff’s office said. She suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Detectives learned afterward the two had been in an on-and-off again relationship, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jose Diaz at 559-600-8204.

Anyone can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Free resources for victims of intimate partner violence can be found at Marjaree Mason Center, where the 24 hour crisis hotline is 559-233-4357.