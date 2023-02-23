Police shoot, kill man in central Phoenix after officers order him to drop gun

Phoenix police car

A man was shot and killed after police responded to a suspicious person call on Wednesday in west Phoenix.

Just after 5 p.m., police said, officers were called to the area near 27th Avenue and Adams Street about a "suspicious person" possibly linked to "police activity". Police did not disclose what this "police activity" was.

Officers said the man, later identified as 47-year-old Jason Resendez, matched a description of a man Department of Public Safety officers were looking for, related to an incident where a U-Haul did not stop for officers, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said. It is not clear if the "police activity" and the U-Haul incident are related.

Police said officers found Resendez walking southbound near West Madison Street and South 29th Avenue. When the officers tried to make contact with Resendez, he "immediately" pulled a handgun and pointed it at officers, according to police.

Officers ordered Resendez to drop the gun multiple times, police said, but he did not.

"The man continued to point the gun at officers at which time the officer-involved shooting occurred," read a Thursday morning statement from Bower. Firefighters pronounced Resendez dead at the scene. It is unclear how many officers fired and how many shots.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Police shootings in Arizona

Law enforcement shot at least 4 people in Maricopa County in January, according to information from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

A six-month analysis by The Arizona Republic revealed police statewide not only shot people more times in the first half of 2021 than they did in the same time span the last two years, but more of those shootings were fatal. Data also showed the number of police shootings and fatalities in Arizona this year appear to be on track to outpace those in all of 2020 and 2019.

