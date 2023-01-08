Police shoot, kill man holding machete on Fort Worth front porch, authorities say

Two Fort Worth police officers on Saturday fired upon a man holding a machete, killing him on the front porch of a house, authorities said.

Robert Bradshaw, 37, died at the house in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road South, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The officers were at the house because a woman called 911 about 5:45 p.m. to report that her son was there and possibly armed with a knife, Fort Worth police said.

Patrol officers arrived, saw Bradshaw holding a knife and commanded him to drop it, police said.

“The suspect presented the officers with a deadly threat,” a police spokesperson wrote in an account of the shooting. Two officers fired their guns in response.

Medical aid was provided to Bradshaw. He was pronounced dead.

Asked whether, other than the suspect, officers or civilians were injured immediately prior to or during the shooting, a police spokesperson said that no one else was injured.

The Fort Worth Police Department does not release the names of officers who use lethal force unless the officer is disciplined by the agency or charged with an offense in connection with the use of force.