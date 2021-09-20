Police shoot, kill man in Lawrence County stabbing incident

Sep. 20—Police shot and killed a man who had been suspected of stabbing three people in Lawrence County Saturday, according to state police.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the Mahoning Sportsmen's Association on West Main Street in Mahoning Township.

State police said officers from several local departments responded. They encountered the suspect, identified as Christopher E. Rush, 34, of New Castle.

The victims were two men, ages 61 and 37, from Ohio and a 15-year-old boy.

State police said Rush was armed with "a cutting instrument," but did not say what it was. They said he assaulted and hurt a local police officer with it; state police did not say what department the injured officer works for.

State police said that during the assault, another local police officer fired his service weapon, hitting Rush. The officer and his department were also not identified.

Rush was confirmed deceased, state police said.

State police said they were investigating the incident.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .