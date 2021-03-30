Police shoot, kill man in Lompoc alley after unknown altercation

Lompoc Record, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 29—A man reportedly carrying a handgun in Lompoc was shot and killed by police Sunday following an unknown altercation, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The incident began shortly after 8 p.m. when officials received a call of a person walking northbound on H Street with a handgun, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Officers responded and located the man in the 100 block alley of North H and G streets, where an altercation ensued. Police ultimately shot and killed the man, who sustained a fatal wound and died at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to his family, according to Magallon. The name of the officer or officers involved in the shooting had yet to be released Monday.

Upon the request of the Lompoc Police Department, sheriff's officials responded to the scene and now are investigating the shooting.

Anyone who might have information about the incident is asked the contact the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division at 805-681-4100 or at sbsheriff.org.

