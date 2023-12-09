Lubbock Police Department

Lubbock police officials say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by two officers Friday night at a North Lubbock home after he reportedly charged at them with two knives.

Manuel Guillen was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died, according to a Lubbock police news release.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting that officals said stemmed from a 9:55 p.m. domestic disturbance in the 4400 block of Jarvis Street, the release states.

Officials believe Guillen assaulted and threatened his mother, who was able to get out of the residence before officers arrived.

Responding officers found Guillen, who was the sole occupant of the home, in the front window armed with two knives.

Officers decided to leave him at the residence, believing he was no longer a threat since he was alone in the home, the release states.

However, as officers were leaving, Guillen climbed through the window and charged at them with the knives, ignoring their commands to stop, the release states.

Both officers fired multiple rounds at Guillen, striking him.

The officers were uninjured and are on administrative leave, per standard LPD Policy, the release states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police shoot, kill man in North Lubbock domestic disturbance