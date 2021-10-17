Police shoot and kill man in Tarpon Springs

A man reported to be carrying a military-style rifle was shot and killed by Tarpon Springs Police officers Saturday night.

According to a police report, several calls reported a man was walking down Pinellas Avenue near the intersection with Tarpon Avenue, pointing a gun at cars driving by. Around 9:27 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection, and the man pointed the gun at officers and at several occupied cars on the road. Officers then fired at the man, striking him several times, according to the police report.

The report said once the man had been shot, officers began administering first aid before the man was transported to Bayonet Point Hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office are actively investigating this case. The officers involved and the man who died are not being identified at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.