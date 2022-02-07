Police shoot, kill man while responding to domestic disturbance in Kansas City

Police shot and killed a 36-year-old man early Monday while investigating a domestic disturbance involving a child in a Kansas City neighborhood, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to the disturbance around 2:25 a.m. near 51st and Olive street, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Arriving officers told investigators that they encountered the man, who they said was holding a knife, outside a home in the neighborhood, Lowe said.

According to the highway patrol, officers said they told the man to drop the knife. The man did not, and when he allegedly advance toward officers, they shot him, Lowe said. The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and he later died.

It was unknown how many officers were involved in the deadly shooting or how many officers had fired their weapons, Lowe said.

The man’s identity was being withheld until family could be notified.