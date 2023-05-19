Police shoot, kill person who allegedly fired shots at officers on Kansas City’s west side

Kansas City police shot and killed a person late Thursday after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers on the city’s west side, the Missouri Highway Patrol said on social media.

The person killed in the shooting has not been identified and was only said to be male. No age was provided. The highway patrol expects to release his name later Friday.

The fatal shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Pennway Street, according the highway patrol, which is investigating the killing.

Kansas City police had received a 911 call reporting a disturbance involving a person armed with a gun who had fired one or more shots, according to the highway patrol.

When officers arrived, the person allegedly fired one or more shots inside a home. The person then allegedly fired in the proximity of officers and one or more officers returned fired, the highway patrol said. No one was apparently struck during the exchange of gunfire.

Additional police, including tactical officers, began to respond to the area. While negotiations were underway to get the person to surrender, he allegedly fired one or more shots at officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the person outside the house, the highway patrol said.

After securing the area, the person was pronounced dead. No officers were injured, the highway patrol said.