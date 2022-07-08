Police shoot, kill person armed with knife in Sawtelle, LAPD says

A map of Los Angeles' Westside shows where a person was shot by LAPD in Sawtelle

Los Angeles police shot and killed a person Thursday in Sawtelle, marking the third fatal police shooting in the last week.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to the area near Pico and Sawtelle boulevards, near the 405 Freeway, regarding reports of a person with a knife, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

After an officer arrived and got out of his vehicle, a person holding a knife charged at the officer, police said.

The officer shot the person, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Shortly after 9 p.m., the LAPD said the person had died at the hospital.

A knife was reportedly found at the scene, and the officer was injured in "a fall during the incident," according to the LAPD.

Before the shooting, at 4:47 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department had responded to the area regarding reports of an injured person or person in distress and notified the LAPD of the call, fire officials said.

Thursday's shooting comes two days after an LAPD officer fatally shot a man in the 600 block of West Anaheim Street in Wilmington. Police alleged that the man was armed with a handgun.

Los Angeles police also fatally shot a reportedly armed man Saturday near 36th Place and Maple Avenue in South L.A. after he allegedly refused to follow police commands.

Police officials have released few details about those shootings, and The Times could not independently verify the police account in either case.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.