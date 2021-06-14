Police shoot, kill suspect they say shot a Cobb officer hours earlier

Jun. 14—The search for a man police say shot a Cobb County officer on Sunday afternoon ended hours later with another officer-involved shooting and the suspect's death, authorities said.

Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department, said around 7:30 p.m. that the man had been shot and killed after a three-hour manhunt in the area around North Shores Road, near Acworth.

Delk said police tracked the man and found him in the same neighborhood where they say he shot a Cobb officer around 4 p.m.

Delk said he could not provide details on what led to the shooting of the suspect, but he said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. It is standard procedure for the GBI to investigate officer-involved shootings.

The officer who was shot in the original incident has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. No other officers were injured.

Delk said the police activity began around 4 p.m. when an officer responded to a home on North Shores Road in reference to a domestic dispute. The officer was the first to arrive on the scene and was talking with a man reported to be involved in the dispute, when "the white male subject drew a weapon and shot the officer" at point-blank range, Delk said.

Luckily, he added, the shot hit the officer in his protective vest.

"The vest actually, possibly, saved the officer's life," he said.

