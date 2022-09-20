Police shoot male on northwest side of Sioux Falls

Shelly Conlon, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
A male is in the hospital after a shooting Monday night, involving the Sioux Falls Police Department, on the northwest side of the city.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m., according to a press release from the department.

Officers responded to the area of Yukon Trail and North Olympia Drive for a call about by male, who reported he had a gun and asked for the police and an ambulance, because he was about to commit a felony, the release stated,

When they arrived, they encountered the male, and that ended with a Sioux Falls police officer shooting the male involved. Officers on scene provided aid until paramedics arrived and took the male to a nearby hospital.

The male was in surgery as of 8:30 p.m., the press release states.

More: Sioux Falls has seen more police shootings within the last year than any time in 2 decades

The release did not state:

  • The name or age of the male shot, along with what the injuries were

  • Details of what the encounter was or how many shots were fired as well as details of the planned felony

  • Whether the officer who fired their weapon was immediately placed on administrative leave

  • Whether the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting, as the department does with most officer-involved shootings

The incident is the Sioux Falls Police Department's eighth-officer involved shooting since October 2021, according to Argus Leader reporting. Of those, four involved the death of a person.

This is story is developing. More details are expected to be released at 10:30 a.m., during Tuesday morning's press briefing.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Police shoot male on northwest side of Sioux Falls

