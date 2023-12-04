Police shoot man allegedly armed with a rifle inside a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment

An officer shot and injured a man allegedly armed with a rifle after responding to a report of a person firing a gun in the parking lot of a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex, a police spokeswoman said.

A resident of the apartment complex near North 61st Street and Leavenworth Road called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. Monday and reported that someone was firing a gun in the parking lot, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

She said officers arrived and found a man who was allegedly armed with a rifle and “positioned in an open window” on the second floor of an apartment building.

An officer fired a single shot, striking the man in the shoulder, she said. Officers arrested the man, and he was



taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the police shooting, per department policy, Chartrand said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the KBI at 800-KS-Crime (800-572-7463).