Police shoot man armed with knife in Highland Park

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department released officers’ body-worn camera footage of a police shooting of a man armed with a knife last month in Highland Park on Monday.

The incident occurred on Aug. 26 just before 12:30 p.m. as officers responded to calls of a possible assault with a deadly weapon “suspect there now” in the 800 block of Nolden Street, according to a LAPD news release.

The suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Angel Garrido, called 911 himself and told emergency operators that he was “armed with a gun and going to hurt someone in the apartment.” He also told operators that he was “going to hurt whoever showed up to the location,” the release noted.

The body-worn footage shows officers arriving at the scene and making their way up a narrow stairway to the second floor with guns drawn. Police were also announcing their presence in both English and Spanish.

“Garrido appeared in the hallway and walked toward the officers while holding a large kitchen knife in his right hand,” the release noted. “The knife was held with the blade pointed down and toward the officers.”

A still image from the LAPD of the 53-year-old assault with a deadly weapon suspect carrying a knife as he moved toward officers on Aug. 26, 2023. (LAPD)

An officer with LAPD seen here from a body-worn camera moving up a narrow staircase in the 800 block of Nolden Street before shooting a 53-year-old man armed with a knife on Aug. 26, 2023. (LAPD)

The suspect, 53-year-old Angel Garrido of L.A., seen here after being shot by police on Aug. 26, 2023. (LAPD)

The knife allegedly carried by the 53-year-old suspect on Aug. 26, 2023, when he was shot by L.A. police. (LAPD)

As the 53-year-old refused orders to drop the knife, police shot him as he advanced toward them. Garrido was struck by gunfire and tumbled down the stairwell where he was immediately cuffed. The footage shows officers administering life-saving measures after he was shot.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and was taken to a local hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

The 53-year-old was booked and later charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

No citizens or police officers were injured during the incident. The complete investigation into this police shooting will be reviewed by the chief of police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to make sure the use of deadly force was within LAPD’s policies.

The entire video of this incident can be viewed here.

