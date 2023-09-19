Police shoot man armed with replica handgun

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department have released video of a police shooting that occurred last month in South L.A. after a 25-year-old man pointed a replica gun at two officers.

The incident occurred on Aug. 18 just before 7 a.m. Uniformed officers with LAPD’s Southeast Division were dispatched to the 2100 block of East 103rd Street in Watts on reports of a “possible assault with a deadly weapon suspect there now,” according to LAPD.

Video released by the police department shows two officers arriving in an alleyway where the suspect, later identified as Urias Saucedo, was standing. As the officers exit their vehicle, the 25-year-old is seen sitting down on a mattress and removing what appears to be a gun from his waistband.

“The officers ordered Saucedo to drop the handgun, but he did not comply,” the release noted. “Saucedo stood, began to raise the handgun with his right hand and an [officer-involved shooting] occurred.”

The 25-year-old, who was struck by police gunfire, falls to the ground and appears to point the replica gun at officers again before dropping it. Wounded, Saucedo stands and attempts to flee from officers on foot before he was taken into custody.

Urias Saucedo, 25, seen here armed with a replica handgun, was shot by L.A. police on Aug. 18, 2023. (LAPD)

The replica handgun carried by Urias Saucedo, 25, recovered after he was shot by police on Aug. 18, 2023. (LAPD)

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department took the 25-year-old to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition and later released into police custody.

“The LAPD’s Forensic Science Division – Firearm Analysis Unit responded to the scene and recovered the handgun…Their examination of the handgun determined that it was a replica-style handgun and was booked into evidence,” the release stated.

A resident of L.A., Saucedo was booked for resisting officers. His bail was set at $80,000.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division interviewed witnesses and supervised the collection of evidence at the scene. The shooting investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners and the Office of the Inspector General to determine if the use of deadly force was in line with the police department’s policies.

