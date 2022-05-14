Police shoot man dead in New Boston

May 14—A man was shot and killed by police late Friday in New Boston, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The man died where he was shot, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

No police officers were hurt, and there is no threat to the public, officials said.

The man's identity has not been released.

Investigators have not released any other details, such as why police were called, or which agencies were involved.

This is the third person killed by police in New Hampshire this year.

Christopher Coppola, 43, was shot by three police officers in Derry on April 9 after police said he approached a neighbor's home with a shotgun.

Christopher Tkal, 57, was shot and killed Feb. 20 by police in Walpole who were responding to a call about domestic violence at his home.