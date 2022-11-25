Police shoot man displaying a gun in a Montgomery County parking lot

A man displaying a gun in a Taylorville parking lot was shot by police on Thursday, Illinois State Police stated in a press release.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not released.

No officers were injured.

As required by law, special agents from the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating.

Here’s what we know about the incident, according to the news release:

Officers from the state police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Litchfield police received a report of ``a person with a gun.”

The officers found the man in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union just after 10 a.m.

“ The subject displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms,” the release states. “ The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.”

When the investigation of the shooting is finished, the results will be submitted to the state’s attorney’s office for review.

“To fulfill our commitment to integrity and transparency, additional information, including the video, will be made public, when possible, with the advice and concurrence of the State’s Attorney,” the release states