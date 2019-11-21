Police shoot man who was 'extremely irate' on tarmac of Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS – A police officer shot and wounded a man before dawn Thursday at McCarran International Airport, according to authorities.

Police received a report of a person who had gone through a security door at Terminal 3, but they did not find anyone there, according to police Capt. Nichole Splinter.

But police eventually found a man at about 4 a.m. on the terminal next to Terminal 1.

Police tried to escort the man to a public area, according to authorities, but the man became "extremely irate" and attacked them.

A police officer was knocked unconscious during the attack.

As the struggle with the irate suspect unfolded on a tarmac between A and B gates at Terminal 1, another officer fired two rounds and "struck" the man, according to police.

The unidentified wounded man and the officer were taken to a hospital, where the man was undergoing surgery. The injured officer was treated and released, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez, a department spokesman. The names of the wounded man and the officers were not immediately made public.

OcampoGomez said police believe the man who was apprehended was the same person who entered the secure area at Terminal 3. It did not appear he had a weapon and it was not immediately clear if he was a traveler, OcampoGomez said.

The officers were equipped with body-worn cameras and OcampoGomez said the details of the struggle would be made public along with the names of the officers and the wounded man in coming days.

Carriers using that terminal include American Airlines, Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Contour Airlines, but airport operations and flights appeared to be unaffected.

