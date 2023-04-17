Police shoot man outside Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach

Police shot a man outside the Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach on Sunday afternoon while responding to a call about shots fired in the area, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a "no-hit shooting" at 3rd Street and Elm Avenue about 4:45 p.m., near the popular street race in downtown Long Beach.

A few minutes later, an officer on patrol heard shots fired near Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and found a man suspected of shooting the gun, said police spokesperson Allison Gallagher. Police shot the man moments later, striking his upper body, authorities said.

The man "sustained a non-life-threatening injury" and was taken to a hospital, Gallagher said. No officers were injured. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

As of Sunday night, it was unclear what led to police shooting the man.

Police were also investigating two nearby shootings reported earlier Sunday afternoon: one in the 600 block of Ocean Boulevard, where no one was struck, and another in the 700 block of Atlantic Avenue, where a man received a gunshot wound, Gallagher said.

Police believe the same person could be responsible for all the incidents, Gallagher said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.