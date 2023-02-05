Police shoot man on South Side

Officers on the scene following a police shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue on the city's South Side.

Columbus police shot a man and sent him to the hospital in stable condition Sunday after a chase on the South Side.

Around 3:05 p.m. Sunday, police initiated a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue on the South Side, according to Columbus police Sgt. Dave Scarpitti. An unidentified adult male fled the scene.

Scarpitti said police chased the man and fired at least one shot him. Medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition.

A gun was recovered from the area of the man, Scarpitti said, and Columbus police are looking at the possibility of criminal charges.

It is not immediately clear how many times Columbus officers fired their weapons or whether the man fired a gun.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigation BCI will handle the officer involved shooting.

The story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

